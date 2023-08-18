Marcus Jordan To Marry Larsa Pippen Despite Father’s Public Disapproval

Marcus Jordan is disregarding his father Michael Jordan’s viewpoints regarding his fast-paced relationship with Larsa Pippen.

In a conversation with TMZ, the former NBA player’s son provided an update on his wedding preparations with the Real Housewives of Miami star. He mentioned, “It’s in the works,” and mentioned that they are actively searching for a suitable location for their wedding ceremony.

Although Marcus Jordan and Larsa haven’t officially announced their rumored engagement, speculation was fueled when Larsa was seen wearing a diamond-cut ring on her wedding finger during a recent outing in West Hollywood.

While this will be Marcus’s first experience with marriage, Larsa has encountered it before. She was previously married to Scottie Pippen, with their marriage ending in 2018. The couple has four children together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14. Back in July, Michael Jordan openly expressed his disapproval of his son’s new relationship, responding with a firm “No!” when asked if he endorsed it.

During an episode of her podcast alongside Marcus Jordan, Larsa addressed Michael’s remarks, revealing that his opinion left her feeling “traumatized.” She also acknowledged that Michael’s reservations were rooted in a logical explanation, pointing to the history of conflicts between the athlete and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

