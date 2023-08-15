Margot Robbie offered £250,000 for feet pictures

Margot Robbie has been offered £250,000 to sell photos of her feet.

The offer was made by Liz, a popular creator on Fun With Feet.

Ultimately, it is up to Margot Robbie to decide whether or not she wants to accept the offer.

Advertisement

Margot Robbie has been offered £250,000 to sell photos of her feet. The offer was made by Liz, a popular creator on Fun With Feet, a platform where people can buy and sell their feet pictures.

Liz is reportedly a big fan of Margot Robbie and believes that her feet are “perfect”. She is hoping that Margot Robbie will accept her offer and that the two of them can collaborate on some “Barbie-inspired content”.

The offer has been met with mixed reactions. Some people believe that it is a ridiculous amount of money for just a few pictures of feet, while others believe that it is a fair price for a product that is in high demand.

Ultimately, it is up to Margot Robbie to decide whether or not she wants to accept the offer.

According to my knowledge, the average price for feet pics on platforms like FeetFinder is between $5 to $20+ per photo. So, the offer that Margot Robbie has received is significantly higher than the average.

This is likely because she is a very popular celebrity and her feet are considered to be very attractive.

Advertisement

It is interesting to note that the demand for feet pics has been increasing in recent years. This is due in part to the rise of the internet and social media, which have made it easier for people to connect with others who share their interests. Additionally, there is a growing body of research that suggests that foot fetishism is more common than previously thought.

Whether or not Margot Robbie decides to accept the offer, it is clear that there is a market for feet pics. This is a trend that is likely to continue in the years to come.