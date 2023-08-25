Margot Robbie’s ‘It’ Factor Spotted Early On, Says Casting Director

Margot Robbie auditioned for a role in “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

She was relatively unknown at the time.

Didn’t secure the part despite impressing casting director Eric Dawson.

Advertisement

Margot Robbie was almost a part of the American Horror Story universe, but she didn’t receive the part.

She was still a relatively unknown actor when she auditioned for a role in Asylum, the second season of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology series.

In a recent interview, casting director Eric Dawson addressed Margot’s audition and how she was such a star in the room.

At the time, she had only appeared in one season of the ABC sitcom Pan Am. Her breakthrough role was in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Hollywood A-listers who establish themselves as A-listers, according to the famed Dahmer Casting Director, have a lot of “it” traits.

Eric Dawson, a Primetime Emmy winner, has a lengthy history of superstars auditioning for films that have had a significant impact on Hollywood.

Advertisement

Only a few enigmas leave their mark in this dark location when it comes to horror stories.

Margot Robbie, the current Hollywood celebrity, has not been a good fit for them, and especially not for American Horror Story 2011.

Backstage recently chatted with the 61-year-old Hollywood legend. The entire conversation was devoted to the Dahmer team and their positive hiring experience.

Dawson even referenced Margot Robbie, the actress who plays Barbie. When Dawson launched his first hit, American Horror Story, in 2011, he recalled how Margot Robbie was one of several celebrities that auditioned for him.

“Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors,” he observed, “which is difficult for casting directors who aren’t in the room with actors anymore.”

Margot’s audition was one of my favourites of all time, and it was just before she became famous. She was a Hollywood star even back then. Her star appeal was tremendous as soon as she walked into the room.

Advertisement

Even though she didn’t get the part, it was one of those casting director times when you said to yourself, “This is a star; what do we do with her?”

She was, nevertheless, beyond our hiring capacities. The most exciting component of casting is watching people whose careers are just getting started.”

While Dawson did not specify which part Margot auditioned for, we believe it was Grace Bertrand, who was subsequently played by Lizzie Brochere.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement