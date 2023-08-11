Advertisement
Maria Menounos Opens Up About Cancer Struggle

Maria Menounos Opens Up About Cancer Struggle

Maria Menounos Opens Up About Cancer Struggle

Maria Menounos Opens Up About Cancer Struggle

Maria Menounos, the 45-year-old TV personality, reflects on her health journey and newfound joy as a mother after overcoming a series of challenges. Diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer earlier this year, she underwent successful surgery while expecting her first child, daughter Athena, through a surrogate with her husband, Kevin Undergaro.

Taking to Instagram, Menounos expressed her gratitude for her daughter’s presence and detailed her tumultuous past years. She mentioned a brain tumor, multiple surgeries, her parents’ battle with COVID-19, losing her mother, a diabetes diagnosis, and a neuroendocrine tumor on her pancreas.

“Hi friends! Motherhood is going great. Athena is an Angel. She’s currently asleep on me as we get some morning light. I’m so in love it’s crazy,” Menounos noted in the caption of a photo that depicted her beaming while clad in a T-shirt adorned with the wording ‘Mother’ and holding her 6-week-old daughter.

She continued, “Thank you to all of you for the love. I look back at the last 6 years-it’s been kinda crazy. Mom gets a brain tumor, then me, two brain surgeries later, then both my parents are hospitalized with covid, then I lost my mom, then I got diagnosed with type one diabetes, then a Neuro endocrine tumor on my pancreas…some other crazy stuff in between too.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos)

Despite the hardships, Menounos shared her appreciation for being alive and thriving. She thanked her husband and expressed hope for brighter days ahead. In May, she had revealed her cancer diagnosis and successful surgery, showcasing her resilience and determination to overcome adversity.

Also Read

Maria Menounos expecting her first child after 10 years
Maria Menounos expecting her first child after 10 years

Maria Menounos expecting her first child after 10 years. She also shared...

