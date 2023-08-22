Mathira Backs Feroze Khan’s Kiss On The Lips Of His Son

In the era of social media, every action performed by public figures is subjected to intense scrutiny. A recent post shared by well-known actor Feroze Khan triggered a lively conversation regarding culture, parenting, and personal displays of affection.

The image in question captures a touching moment between Feroze and his young son, featuring a tender kiss. This singular picture has sparked a passionate exchange of viewpoints, inundating social media platforms with both endorsement and critique and amplifying the ongoing dialogue concerning the boundaries of individual affection and societal expectations.

Amidst this impassioned discussion, Mathira, a notable presence in television and social media, emerged as a supporter of Feroze Khan. She took to the comment section of the post, expressing her sentiments with the words, “Love is the ‘only’ answer.” According to her perspective, there should be no place for shame when a father openly exhibits his love for his own child.

In response to the negative reactions, Mathira commenced her comment by addressing the unfavourable attitude surrounding the pure father-son relationship. “So many distasteful comments on a sincere father and son connection,” she lamented. She confronted societal judgments by highlighting the normality of a father kissing his child on the lips. Yet, as the comment section unfolded, it became evident that opinions remained significantly polarized. Advocates fervently defended Feroze’s prerogative to express love for his child, emphasizing the significance of such gestures in nurturing wholesome parent-child bonds. Others joined the conversation, underscoring the importance of parental affection and sharing their own encounters of receiving comparable displays of love from their parents.

On the professional front, Khan recently completed filming for “Akhara,” and is gearing up for his next project, “Khumar.”

