Matthew López Explains Film Cuts for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

“Red, White & Royal Blue” film adaptation attracts attention due to its popular source material.

Director Matthew López acknowledges scrutiny and high expectations.

Film receives praise, but changes from book spark questions.

Red, White, and Royal Blue was always going to be a big deal when it came out; as a cult favourite young adult novel, the film adaptation was bound to be scrutinised by fans and reviewers alike.

Mattew López, the film’s director, was well aware of this. Since its release, the film has earned widespread praise, but one question that has remained unanswered is why so many modifications were made from the book to the film.

Even while the major plotline of the main characters was preserved, many of the ancillary characters’ arcs were either chopped short or removed entirely from the film version.

López stated to Magazine that as a “director of a movie, you have a very different responsibility than the author of a book.”

The film’s director, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ted Malawer, clarified his stance by saying, “However long the audiobook is, subtract that by two hours and that’s what’s not in the movie.”

Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel, like the new film, centres around Alex Claremont-Diaz, the president’s son, who falls in love with Prince Henry of England.

In various aspects, the film deviates from the novel. Notably, Diaz’s sister June is absent from the film, and his parents, President Ellen Claremont and Oscar Diaz, are shown as a marriage rather than divorced.

In addition, Henry’s grandmother, Queen Mary, is replaced by King James III. “Anything that wasn’t about Alex and Henry didn’t belong in the film,” the 46-year-old revealed, adding whatever additional narrative didn’t support the primary couple’s story was cut because that’s “the logic of movie storytelling.” There are only about 20 seconds in the film where one or the other does not appear.”

Casey McQuiston, the author of the New York Times bestseller, has given his seal of approval to the cinematic adaptation.

McQuiston highlighted her happiness in a recent Instagram post, saying that the book has transcended her and developed into “something gorgeous and perfect in its own way, beaming out into a bigger world.”

Meanwhile, the performers were aware of the stakes when they agreed to participate in this endeavour.

Taylor Zakhar Perez discusses how they had to ensure the film’s success because they were all “going down.”

