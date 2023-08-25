Mean Girls star Renee Rapp reveals body-shaming from co-workers

Renee Rapp, 19-year-old actress, played Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway.

Drama arose as Rapp claimed creators of the musical made hurtful comments about her body weight.

Rapp’s parents flew to New York before the pandemic due to concerns about her well-being.

Advertisement

There’s some drama brewing in the world of Mean Girls on Broadway. Renee Rapp, the 19-year-old actress who landed the role of Regina George.

She has a beef with the makers of the musical. In a recent interview, Rapp said that the creators of the Broadway show made disparaging remarks about her body weight, which she described as “some vile f-king things.”

Things supposedly became so bad before the pandemic that her parents had to fly all the way from New York to save her. They were worried sick about how it was affecting her health.

Rapp, on the other hand, stood erect. She’s always had an eating disorder, but she’s discovered a silver lining.

Her parents stood by her and helped her get out of that toxic relationship, and she has their unflinching support. It all comes down to familial love.

Despite her disappointing Broadway experience, she is still gunning for the Mean Girls film adaptation.

Advertisement

She’s agreed to reprise her role as Regina George alongside some cool co-stars. What’s more, guess what? Tina Fey is also involved, writing the musical version as well as the original film. So don’t worry, she’s not backing down from this one.

Reneé has had her fair share of working problems, as well. She recently left Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max show, The Sex Lives of College Girls, alleging yet another terrible work environment.

According to rumours, she even hired a big-shot Hollywood lawyer to help her get out of that tricky issue.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement