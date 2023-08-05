Meera Jee Unveils Her Extraordinary Supernatural Abilities

Meera Jee, is highly skilled in various forms of entertainment, including acting, dancing, and influencing.

She has a significant presence in both Pakistani and Indian films.

Meera’s multifaceted talents have garnered her a massive fan following.

Meera Jee is a gifted artist. Meera knows how to entertain an audience, whether she’s acting, dancing, or being an influencer, and she’s undoubtedly one of Pakistan’s biggest entertainers.

She has performed as an actor in both Pakistani and Indian films, as well as in Pakistani dramas and reality shows.

Many people admire Meera and anticipate what she will do next, but that is not the whole of her abilities.

Meera appeared on Tabish Hashmi’s Hasna Mana Hai and discussed her family’s religious beliefs.

She also mentioned that her grandfather was a Hakeem and a devout Muslim. He possessed the ability to command “Muakkals.”

She also disclosed that people came to him for prayers, and his requests were always answered.

She went on to say that she used to live with her grandma and grandpa and that she had the same power as her grandfather.

She claimed to have seen fairies or Mukkals as a child, those who were controlled by her grandfather.

