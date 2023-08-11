Meesha Shafi Says: “I Had Pakistan’s First Pregnancy Cover Reveal”

Meesha Shafi, possessing a voice resonating like the harmony of countless tales, stands as more than a mere vocalist; she embodies a musical power that kindles the core of emotions. Her journey across sonic realms has traversed from enthralling stages to groundbreaking magazine covers, solidifying her position as a pioneer in both music and culture.

In recent times, Shafi utilized her Instagram platform to convey warm congratulations to Minal Khan and her spouse for the joyous advent of their pregnancy. However, she also took a moment to shed light on a historical aspect, underscoring that the notion of pregnancy revelations through magazine covers in Pakistan is not completely novel.

Based on her own firsthand experience, she proudly offered evidence that she was indeed the originator in this regard, unveiling her own pregnancy through an innovative magazine cover as early as 2010. The showcased images depict the singer with pride, displaying her expectant belly in the photo shoot.

In her final story, she expressed that she does not intend to have another baby.

Regarding her professional pursuits, Shafi’s recent musical releases encompass tracks like “Saranjaam,” “Aya Lariye,” and “Muaziz Saarif.”

