Meghan discusses Archie, Lilibet future amid divorce rumours with Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has made a significant announcement regarding the future of her children, Archie and Lilibet, amid divorce rumors with her husband, Prince Harry.

In a video shared on their Archewell foundation website, the California-based royals discussed their children in anticipation of Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday.

The couple made the announcement as their foundation joined the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund advisory committee to launch a $2 million grant for 26 youth-led initiatives advocating for a more equitable and accountable technology ecosystem.

During the video, Meghan and Harry revealed that the cohort of initiatives will be working on various innovative projects, including responsible use of artificial intelligence, improving access to education, addressing social and environmental challenges through platforms, and promoting the safety and well-being of online communities.

In the heartwarming video, Prince Harry expresses gratitude, saying, “Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids are especially grateful … They just don’t know it yet.”

Meghan Markle responds affectionately, “But they will!”

According to Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, the special video was recorded at the couple’s Montecito, California, home last month.

