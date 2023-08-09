Meghan & Harry get lost while William & Kate are lauded

Ahead of the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are being honored, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not included in the commemorations.

As per the report, Kate and William have been chosen to lead the tributes in remembrance of the late Queen on the anniversary of her death at Balmoral Castle.

The future king and queen will convey a public message to pay homage to the Queen’s life and enduring legacy. The Queen passed away on September 8 of the previous year.

Sources revealed to the publication that, during this commemoration, they will also use the occasion to “look ahead.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is expected to observe the anniversary “quietly and privately” at Balmoral in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96.

Furthermore, members of the Royal Family might partake in public engagements surrounding the anniversary of the late Queen’s passing. However, Meghan and Harry have not been included in the plans to mark one year since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The report also suggests that King Charles will be hosting the other royals at Balmoral. However, palace sources have indicated that there are “no plans” for any public event or private family gathering that would involve the participation of all family members.

