Meghan Markle criticized for trying to climb greasy pole

Meghan Markle potential reentry into Instagram has been likened to opening a Pandora’s box she “should never start back in on,” according to remarks from royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

While referencing Meghan Markle’s induction into the Royal Family through her marriage, Elser observed that the Duchess must have believed she had secured “Money. Fame. Clout.

Never again would she need to try and climb the greasy pole of social media.” However, Elser noted the irony that has unfolded.

Elser noted, “Now, here we are, five years later, with nearly daily reports suggesting that the Duchess of Sussex is on the brink of resuming her presence on Instagram any moment now—an announcement that should send tremors through peony bushes everywhere.”

She further opined, “At present, the return of Meghan to social media seems inevitable, a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.”

Elser, however, cautioned about the potential consequences of this step, asserting that “Once the Duchess of Sussex opens this particular Pandora’s box, there will be no easy closing it.”

She elaborated, “For Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, their primary—perhaps sole—asset is their royal status; his lineage traces back to the ninth century, reaching figures like Æthelflæd, Lady of the Mercians, a tale fit for bedtime stories.”

Elser underscored that the duo’s royal status, the “royal magic,” is both delicate and intangible, potentially compromised if they tread the path of sponsored content, which could undermine their credibility and standing.

The final note of caution from Ms. Elser highlighted the complex predicament the couple might encounter if they venture into the realm of commercial endorsements, concluding her analysis.

