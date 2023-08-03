Meghan Markle Ends Feud with Royal Family

Meghan Markle is reportedly taking steps to mend her relationship with the royal family, signaling a new chapter in her life. According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex has adopted a “much softer approach” towards Prince Harry’s family as she prioritizes focusing on their children.

Despite Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, being a frequent visitor at their Montecito home, the couple remains estranged from Harry’s family. Prince Harry’s strained ties with his brother, Prince William, and their father, King Charles, have been well-documented, and Meghan has openly expressed feeling unwelcome and unsupported by certain members of the royal family during her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

While Meghan and Harry were last together in the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, the ongoing court cases against the tabloid media have brought Harry to the UK for brief solo trips.

Though the situation with his family remains difficult, Meghan is said to be continually supportive. The couple’s focus remains on their family values and raising their children, with both being described as great parents who cherish their kids immensely.

As Meghan looks ahead to this new chapter, she appears determined to bridge the gaps and create a positive environment for her family.

