Meghan Markle faces flak from pal for her words on Victoria Beckham

Lizzie Cundy, a former pal of Meghan Markle, has strongly criticized Prince Harry’s partner over her claims about Victoria Beckham.

Lizzie also shared her account of Meghan’s initial reaction to seeing Victoria at a charity event in 2013, describing how Meghan’s face lit up with excitement.

Amid reports that Meghan and Harry believed the Beckhams were leaking stories to the press, Lizzie spoke about Meghan and Victoria’s relationship. She recounted an instance when Meghan expressed her admiration for Victoria, emphasizing that she doesn’t believe Victoria would leak stories.

Lizzie highlighted that Meghan had previously written positively about the Beckhams on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, but now their relationship seems strained.

According to Lizzie, many friends who attended Meghan’s wedding have distanced themselves from her, including the Beckhams, who value their family and don’t appreciate the way Meghan has criticized the Royal Family and her own father.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs very large house Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs a very large house...