Meghan Markle happy without Prince Harry in midst of divorce rumors

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is believed to be content without her husband Prince Harry amid swirling divorce rumors, as suggested by a royal expert.

Royal authority Tom Bower posits that the recent individual appearances of both Harry and Meghan Markle indicate a sense of happiness in their respective lives.

Tom Bower quoted, “From recent photographs, it seems evident that Meghan is content without Harry, and similarly, Harry appears content without Meghan. This raises questions about their dynamics when they eventually reunite.”

“There’s a clear cultural clash, but they will have to find a way to navigate and reconcile it,” he added.

These comments from the royal expert were prompted by reports of Meghan’s outings with her friends, sans Harry. Additionally, Prince Harry embarked on separate visits to Japan and Singapore to promote his charitable efforts.

Furthermore, the royal watchers noticed Meghan Markle without her engagement ring in a recent photograph posted on her friend’s Instagram account.

