Meghan Markle kicks off her 42nd birthday watching Barbie with pals!

  • Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday Barbie-core style with her celebrity friends.
  • Prince Harry did not join Markle in her Barbie adventure.
  • The British Royals did not wish Duchess of Sussex a Happy Birthday, as been the tradition.
Meghan Markle had a super fun birthday week with her celebrity friends. Lately, people have been talking about her maybe splitting up from her husband Prince Harry.

Some say they might go back to the UK to be near the Royal Family and make things better between them. But even with all that going on, Markle had a really great time celebrating with her close friends.

Meghan Markle, who is now a Duchess, had a super cool Barbie-themed birthday party. She rented a theater in Santa Barbara and watched a popular Barbie movie with her famous friends.

She’s 42 years old, and she hung out with her buddy Portia de Rossi and other famous pals to enjoy the movie. On July 31, she was also seen at a hotel where she took pictures and made videos with a group of friends celebrating a bachelorette party.

Prince Harry stayed home with their two kids instead.

On August 4, the Duchess turned 42. According to Page Six, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated her birthday at home with their kids, 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Just before her birthday, they were in Montecito with their friend, actor Matt Cohen, on August 2. The Daily Mail took pictures of Meghan leaving a popular Italian restaurant, Tre Lune.

She wore a pretty dress from Posse and black sandals, which looked a bit like Barbie’s famous swimsuit.

