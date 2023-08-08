Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday Barbie-core style with her celebrity friends.

Prince Harry did not join Markle in her Barbie adventure.

The British Royals did not wish Duchess of Sussex a Happy Birthday, as been the tradition.

Meghan Markle had a super fun birthday week with her celebrity friends. Lately, people have been talking about her maybe splitting up from her husband Prince Harry.

Some say they might go back to the UK to be near the Royal Family and make things better between them. But even with all that going on, Markle had a really great time celebrating with her close friends.