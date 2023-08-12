Meghan Markle made first appearance after Prince Harry’s title lapsed

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been sighted in public for the first time subsequent to the removal of her husband Prince Harry’s official ‘HRH’ title from the royal family’s website earlier this week.

The striking images depict Meghan donning an opulent and seasonally warm designer ensemble against the sunny backdrop of Montecito, California. She also elegantly sports a camel-colored coat.

This marks Meghan Markle’s inaugural public appearance following the royal family’s decision to eliminate her husband Prince Harry’s ‘HRH’ title from their official website.

In addition to this outing, reports suggest that she attended Taylor Swift’s performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the same period when Prince Harry was in Japan.

The royal family’s removal of Prince Harry’s ‘HRH’ title from their website occurred three years after the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal responsibilities.

