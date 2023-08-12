Meghan Markle mistake for King Charles as Prince Harry undermines monarchy

King Charles of Britain has received a stern caution that his perceived “terrible mistake” concerning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has effectively “undermined” the monarchy.

Renowned royal expert Tom Bower has expressed his belief that Prince Harry and Meghan have substantially eroded the foundations of the monarchy. He asserts that King Charles made an error by not immediately severing ties with the couple when they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

The royal biographer further contends that King Charles should have swiftly severed connections with them and refrained from granting their children, Archie and Lilibet, the titles of Prince and Princess respectively.

Tom Bower elaborated, stating, “Furthermore, he should not have extended an invitation to Harry for the coronation. The appropriate action would have been to cut ties.”

These observations by the royal expert come in the aftermath of the royal family’s decision to remove Prince Harry’s HRH title from their official website.

Bower also noted that the couple based in California initiated the discord by implying racism within the royal family during Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021. This marked the commencement of tensions between the couple and the royal establishment.

