Meghan Markle plans to surprise followers despite recent events

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, is poised to return to Instagram, leaving her devoted fans eagerly anticipating her captivating new posts.

According to a recent report, the Duchess of Sussex is planning a comeback to the world of Instagram with a fresh handle, drawing thousands of followers who await her first move.

@meghan, the handle chosen by the former Suits star, already has 2,420 followers, despite the fact that she has yet to make any posts on the account.

Earlier, just before launching her now-defunct Spotify podcast in August 2022, Meghan had prepared her own Instagram account, featuring a placeholder image of pink flowers, but ultimately decided against going live on the platform.

Reports indicate that Meghan has been in talks with various brands for potential collaborations, expressing particular interest in signing with luxurious jewelers Cartier.

However, there are concerns that any such deal might cause tension with the royal family, as she carves out her path in the entertainment industry after joining the Hollywood agency WME.

After a period of keeping a low profile, Meghan is set to surprise her fans with a much-anticipated public comeback through her new Instagram account.

As an actress, she was highly active on Instagram and maintained a travel and lifestyle blog named The Tig, which she gave up after marrying Prince Harry. In the past, she even playfully teased their romance on the blog after their first encounter.

