Meghan Markle & Prince Harry advised to take stock of their situation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing a critical moment in their lives as they encounter the closure of old opportunities and partnerships, with Spotify being the latest to snub them.

Royal expert Pauline Maclaran suggests that recent developments, including the Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, have not been advantageous for them.

She views Harry’s memoir as a defining moment that focused on his complaints about royal life, possibly affecting their public image negatively despite its success as a best-seller.

In an interview, Pauline emphasizes that Meghan and Harry are currently reassessing their situation and contemplating their future path.

She believes they need to consider a change in direction, finding a way to move forward while still maintaining their royal titles, rather than actively criticizing the Royal Family.

