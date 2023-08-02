Meghan Markle received flak for using people in dispute with Beckhams & Clooneys

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, who is about to turn 42, is facing accusations of “using people” amid a reported feud with celebrities.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who served Princess Diana for a decade, shared his views, stating, “[Meghan] will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them.”

He believes that people are now getting a clearer picture of the real personalities of Harry and Meghan.

Recent reports suggest that Meghan convinced her husband that Victoria Beckham had been secretly talking to the press. Burrell took a direct swipe at Meghan, remarking, “The Beckhams don’t need Harry and Meghan, they’re A-listers in their own field, they don’t need them.”

Referring to other former celebrity friends of Meghan, including the Obamas and the Clooneys, Burrell questioned their current status, asking, “Where are they all now?” He suggested that these friends are beginning to see the true colors of Harry and Meghan and are distancing themselves from the couple.

Advertisement

David and Victoria Beckham were close friends with Harry and Meghan, attending their wedding in 2018. However, Meghan and Harry’s reported claims have allegedly angered David Beckham, leading to a heated phone call between him and the Duke.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Could Meghan Markle leave Prince Harry to pursue her goals? Meghan Markle, who bid farewell to Hollywood to marry Prince Harry and...