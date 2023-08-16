Meghan Markle receives an intense warning from Prince Harry

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly issued a strong caution to Meghan Markle during the early stages of their romance before her trip to India.

The former Suits actress embarked on a humanitarian trip to India for World Vision, an aid foundation, but Prince Harry had warned her against taking a photo in front of the Taj Mahal.

The Duke’s memoir “Spare” recounts this incident.

In the book, Prince Harry reveals, “Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She’d asked why and I’d said: My mum. I’d explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother. Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and I loved her for being baffled.”

The report indicates that just a few months after their romance began in January 2017, Meghan visited Delhi and Mumbai for her humanitarian work. The couple later got married in May 2018.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.