Meghan Markle secretly sewed something into her wedding gown

Meghan Markle had a special touch of sentimentality by incorporating her ‘something blue’ for her wedding gown.

When the Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows with Prince Harry in 2018, she chose a Givenchy gown for her momentous day.

The female designer behind the dress, Waight Keller, unveiled a touching detail: Meghan paid homage to her inaugural date night with Harry by donning the same blue dress she had worn for their dinner together.

“We essentially sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the sole individual privy to its presence.

It featured a discreet blue gingham check,” the British designer shared with the publication, alluding to the tradition of incorporating ‘something blue’ in bridal attire.

Waight Keller further noted, “It represented a perfect personal keepsake, quietly nestled within the gown.”

During an appearance in HBO’s 2018 documentary “Queen of the World,” Meghan herself revealed, “Somewhere in here, there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue.”

She made this statement as she examined the dress for the first time after her royal wedding. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date,” she fondly added.

