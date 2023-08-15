Meghan Markle smartly installs stress patch to show her strength

Reports suggest that Meghan Markle has chosen to wear a stress-patch in a deliberate move to communicate a distinct message to her supporters.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a video alongside Prince Harry on their Archewell platform, during which she was observed donning an Nuchem band designed for stress management.

Commenting on Meghan’s use of the stress patch, a brand expert speculated about potential upcoming business endeavors.

The expert explained, “Meghan’s strategic inclusion of a stress patch from a relatively new startup that reposted her image on their social media conveys a clear message that she intends to cultivate her lifestyle brand. This signifies her intent to provide her followers with insights drawn from her own experiences and endorse products that aid her well-being.”

He further noted, “By featuring this image, she conveys that she acknowledges her stress and employs a patch to cope. Given the robustness of her brand, this approach seems well-suited, as it can foster productive partnerships.”

Advertisement

Following their departure from the Royal Family in 2020, Meghan and Harry now reside in California.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.