When Dwayne Johnson ‘fell in love’ with Priyanka Chopra ‘We had that connection’
Dwayne Johnson in a 2017 interview opened up about his relationship with...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending some time apart, away from each other. There have been stories about problems between them recently.
They were not together earlier this month when Prince Harry went to Japan for a sports event. Now, things might not be going well between them, especially if we look at some new pictures of Meghan Markle. Let me explain what’s going on.
A new picture of Meghan Markle, who is a Duchess, doesn’t have her expensive engagement ring on. This has made people who really like the royal family curious, especially because Meghan and Prince Harry haven’t been together a lot lately.
In a photo that her friend Kadi Lee shared on Instagram, Meghan, who is 42 years old, seems to have taken off her special diamond engagement ring. Usually, this ring is worn above her gold wedding ring and another diamond ring that goes all around.
The lady who used to act in movies was happy and hanging out with her friends for her birthday. She took a picture with her friends Kadi Lee, who does her hair, and Cleo Wade, who writes books.
Kadi Lee posted the picture on her Instagram story. But people quickly noticed that the special ring Meghan usually wears on her finger was missing.
