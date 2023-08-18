Meghan Markle seen without her expensive engagement ring for the first time in new photo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the middle of divorce speculations.

Markle and Prince Harry had been apart for awhile when the latter went to Japan alone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending some time apart, away from each other. There have been stories about problems between them recently.

They were not together earlier this month when Prince Harry went to Japan for a sports event. Now, things might not be going well between them, especially if we look at some new pictures of Meghan Markle. Let me explain what’s going on.