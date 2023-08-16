Meghan Markle tackles Charles Dickens with new Netflix production

Meghan Markle is facing allegations of taking on the literary giant Charles Dickens with her latest project. The Duchess of Sussex, presently involved in the Netflix adaptation of the renowned Dickens novel “Great Expectations,” is venturing into a significant challenge.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams comments, suggesting, “For Meghan to have narrated Disney’s ‘Elephant’ is one thing, but tackling Dickens is quite another!”

Fitzwilliams further remarks, “Meghan’s earlier animated series, ‘Pearl,’ faced cancellation from Netflix, and Spotify had concerns about ‘Archetypes’ as well.”

He points out, “While Harry’s documentary ‘Heart of Invictus’ is reportedly on the horizon, it’s a valid question to ask why they’ve produced relatively little despite their high-profile status and the anticipation that their brand would resonate on a global scale.”

Discussing the couple’s future releases, the expert adds, “Even Harry’s decision-making regarding the contents of his memoir, ‘Spare,’ appears to have been flawed.”

Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix after stepping away from their senior royal roles in the UK. Their partnership with the streaming platform entails multiple content releases under their brand.

