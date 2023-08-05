Advertisement
Meghan Markle to make a comeback on Instagram?

Meghan Markle to make a comeback on Instagram?

  • Meghan Markle, known for her talents and social media presence, may come back to Instagram.
  • Meghan Markle apparently holds an unverified Instagram account with the handle @meghan.
  • This has sparked curiosity among fans and observers.
She deleted her old account in 2018 when she joined the royal family, but now there are hints that she’s ready to return to the digital world.

There are rumors that Meghan Markle has an Instagram account with the handle @meghan, but it is not verified. The account has over 40,000 followers, even though there are no posts yet.

This has sparked curiosity among fans and observers, wondering what this means for her online presence.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Before becoming a royal, Meghan Markle was very active on Instagram and had a lifestyle blog called The Tig. She enjoyed connecting with people through digital platforms. After becoming a royal, she had to stop using personal social media, but she hinted at a possible return last August.

Instead, she worked on a podcast with Spotify called Archewell Audio. The podcast had one season with 12 episodes. This shows her willingness to try new things and explore different ways of expressing herself.

