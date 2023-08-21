Meghan Markle wants to be “Queen of Bolivia”

An insider has revealed a new confession about Meghan Markle’s aspirations for royalty.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex, who wed Prince Harry in 2018, nurtured a childhood dream of being part of the royal family from an early age, even envisioning herself as the “Queen of Bolivia” when she was just 12 years old.

In conversation with author Tom Bower, a close associate of the mother-of-two disclosed, “Her determination to achieve this goal was unwavering.”

The source added, “Her regular presence in studios contributed to her desire for fame.”

“After establishing a friendship with the son of a Bolivian president at school, Meghan delighted in sharing her ambition, stating, ‘I’m going to become the Queen of Bolivia.'”

On a parallel note, Ninaki Priddy, a friend of Meghan’s, acknowledges that the Duchess always held a deep fascination with the Royal Family and often embraced the role of a princess during her school performances.

In due course, Meghan’s path intersected with Prince Harry’s in 2017, courtesy of a blind date arranged by a mutual acquaintance. The former actress and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in 2019.

