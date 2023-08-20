Meghan Markle wants to become Queen of ‘showbiz royalty’

The ex-actress, aged 42, is reportedly excited about making a return to Hollywood. She has ambitious goals of reviving her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and competing with well-known stars like Gwyneth Paltrow.

A source told Heat magazine: “Meghan is determined to get back on top and secure her place as showbiz royalty. She’s preparing to get back on Instagram, relaunch her lifestyle band The Tig, do talk shows and do a huge publicity blitz.

“She wants to be seen on the same level as global stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah and Angelina Jolie.”