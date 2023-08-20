Meghan Markle wants to become Queen of ‘showbiz royalty’

Here’s why Selena Gomez almost’ didn’t join ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Only Murders in the Building season three premiered on Hulu in August...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wants to “secure her place as showbiz royalty”.
The ex-actress, aged 42, is reportedly excited about making a return to Hollywood. She has ambitious goals of reviving her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and competing with well-known stars like Gwyneth Paltrow.
A source told Heat magazine: “Meghan is determined to get back on top and secure her place as showbiz royalty. She’s preparing to get back on Instagram, relaunch her lifestyle band The Tig, do talk shows and do a huge publicity blitz.
“She wants to be seen on the same level as global stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah and Angelina Jolie.”
Meghan and Harry, who are both 38 years old, are also planning to produce the movie version of the popular book ‘Meet Me At The Lake’. Harry is more interested in concentrating on his charitable efforts.
The insider said: “It seems to be all about her and Harry is not quite sure where he fits in. Their Spotify deal didn’t work out and their Netflix deal has been scrutinised too so Meghan has been pushing the idea of them working separately. She feels it would benefit them as a couple if they weren’t constantly working side by side.
“He often feels out of the loop when it comes to her busy schedule. But Meghan has felt for a long time that she’s lost her voice when it comes to her public image and she wants to get that back.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.