Meghan Markle wouldn’t buy into happiness of Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the potential to stay within the Royal Family if a Palace plan had succeeded.

According to reports from Times in 2019, discussions were held with the couple to have them stationed in Africa, providing an opportunity for them to leave the UK while continuing to serve the family.

Under this plan, their roles would have involved a mix of charity work, promoting the Commonwealth, and representing the UK.

Royal expert Daniela Elser suggests that while Africa would not have been a magical solution to all their challenges, it could have potentially prevented “Megxit” by acting as a pressure valve amidst rising tensions and media scrutiny.

The idea was viewed as a way for Prince Harry to find happiness after leaving the military, by dedicating himself to a conservation project in Africa.

However, it was acknowledged that Meghan might not have been fully onboard with such an arrangement.

The proposal of relocating to Africa could have offered a way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to remain within the Royal Family, but ultimately, it did not come to fruition.

