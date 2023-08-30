Meghan Markle’s first marriage ended, shocked ex-husband

Meghan Markle seemingly concluded her relationship with former husband Trevor Engelson on a chilly note.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was wed to Trevor until 2013, parted ways with the producer after a two-year marriage marked by geographical separation, as Meghan was in Toronto filming ‘Suits.’

According to insights shared by royal expert Andrew Morton in his book ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton,’ the divorce left Trevor deeply affected. Morton writes, “A well-off entrepreneur friend revealed that the marriage’s end was so abrupt that Meghan dispatched her diamond engagement and wedding rings to Trevor through registered mail.”

He goes on to detail, “Another source confirmed that the decision to terminate the marriage was instigated by Meghan and that it had taken everyone ‘completely by surprise.'”

Subsequently, three years later, Meghan’s path crossed with Prince Harry’s during a blind date in London. Their engagement was announced in 2017, culminating in their wedding ceremony in 2018.

