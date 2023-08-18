Meghan Markle’s ‘great second coming’ has King Charles in terror

The resurgence of Meghan Markle on Instagram has the potential to present a significant challenge to King Charles, according to an expert’s analysis.

The Duchess of Sussex is capturing attention across the internet due to a viral photo featuring her alongside hairstylist Kadi Lee and writer Cleo Wade.

Reflecting on this image, royal authority Daniela Elser explores the plausible threat it poses to the King.

In a piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser observes that it “appears increasingly likely that Meghan is on the verge of a substantial relaunch on the American scene.”

Elser acknowledges that this photo might mark a “remarkable second coming for the Sussexes.”

She contemplates, “Will businesses seek partnerships with Meghan, and will women worldwide engage, purchase, and consume her offerings?”

Elser’s inquiry extends to the potential repercussions if this venture doesn’t pan out as expected. She muses, “Should this endeavor falter, what sort of tumult could this potentially create for His Majesty?”

