Meghan Markle’s Insecurity Behind Beckhams Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s once-friendly ties with David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly come to an end, and the reason behind the rift has been revealed. According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the former Suits actress felt threatened by the former Spice Girl singer, leading to their fallout.

Bower recounted an incident from 2018, where David Beckham was brutally snubbed after flying two hours from London to Sydney at Prince Harry’s request to support the Invictus Games. However, Prince Harry never showed up to meet him, and the reason for the snub was reportedly Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly wanted no competition in the media from the Beckhams, especially Victoria Beckham. Meghan was said to be in a “bad mood” and unwilling to tolerate anything flattering regarding the Beckhams, even shouting at her staff and allegedly throwing a cup of tea into the air.

This incident occurred during Meghan’s first international royal trip, and she did not want her limelight to be overshadowed. The clash of priorities reportedly led to the end of their friendly ties with the Beckhams.

