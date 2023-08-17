Meghan Markle’s probable memoir is causing Royals to be worried

The Royal Family appears to be concerned about Meghan Markle’s future career plans.

Following the success of her husband Prince Harry’s autobiography, there are indications that the Duchess of Sussex might write her own autobiography, which has raised apprehensions within the family.

According to insights shared by expert Camilla Tominey, a royal insider revealed that there is a sense of worry among the Royals that Meghan could potentially involve them in controversy.

The source expressed, “There is a collective concern regarding the possibility of Meghan composing her autobiography and potentially revealing the identity of the so-called ‘royal racist.'”

In 2021, Meghan engaged in a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she alleged that a senior member of the royal family had made racist comments about her unborn child, Archie.

In response, the Palace issued a statement emphasizing their dedication to addressing the concerns raised, especially those related to racial issues. The statement acknowledged that while memories might differ, the matters would be dealt with privately within the family.

The anticipation of Meghan’s possible autobiography unveiling more details about the racism allegations and other behind-the-scenes experiences has heightened tensions within the Royal Family.

