Edition: English
Edition: English

Mehar Bano latest vacation pictures with her husband

Mehar Bano is a person of many talents – she acts, writes, and dances. Ever since she started her career, she’s taken on some impressive projects. She’s not just talented, though; she’s also known for being open about her opinions, especially when she sees something wrong. She’s quite active on social media, where people eagerly await her posts. She doesn’t shy away from showing glimpses of her personal life to her fans.

Right now, Mehar Bano is enjoying a vacation with her husband and friends. They recently spent time in Las Vegas, and she shared some stunning photos from the various places they visited.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

