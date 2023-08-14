Merub Ali shares joyfull pictures from her London’s trip

Merub Ali is not only an actress but also someone who’s quite popular on social media.

Merub Ali is not only an actress but also someone who’s quite popular on social media. Even before she started acting, she was well-known on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Her first appearance as an actress was in a show called “Sinf e Aahan,” where she played the role of Yumna Zaidi’s younger sister. After that, she starred in other TV dramas like “Pakistan” and “Wabaal.”

Apart from her acting career, she’s recognized for her relationship with the famous pop star Asim Azhar. Interestingly, they were friends before becoming a couple. Their engagement was a simple yet meaningful event, and they always express their love and support for each other.

Merub Ali is very open about her own life experiences. She doesn’t shy away from talking about tough situations like bullying and dealing with depression. She’s about motivating others and letting them know they’re not alone in their struggles.

She’s taking a break from work and enjoying her time in London for a vacation. There are some lovely pictures of her exploring the city and embracing the role of a tourist.

