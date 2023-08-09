Mikaal Zulfiqar & Durefishan will Starrer in “Jaisay Aapki Marzi” drama

Mikaal and Durefishan are set to appear in an upcoming drama series.

Zulfiqar will be portraying an intense character, delving into the life of an angry man.

Durefishan Saleem will take on the role of an innocent girl.

Mikaal Zulfiqar and Durefishan Saleem are set to appear in an upcoming drama series called “Jaisay Aapki Marzi.” The show is directed by Saba Hamid, with the script penned by Naila Zehra Jafri. It’s expected to air soon.

In the drama, Mikaal Zulfiqar will be portraying an intense character, delving into the life of an angry man. On the other hand, Durefishan Saleem will take on the role of an innocent girl who ultimately ends up marrying the character portrayed by Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Supporters of Mikaal and Durefishan are thrilled to see them sharing the screen. Many had been eagerly awaiting Mikaal Zulfiqar’s next project following his work in “Fraud.” Durefishan’s fans also sent their best wishes for her new role.

