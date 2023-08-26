Miley Cyrus opens up on differences between her and father

The singer, Miley Cyrus, doesn’t seem as close to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, anymore. This happened after he separated from her mom, Tish Cyrus, and got engaged to another singer named Firerose. Miley has thought about how being famous has changed both of them.

Speaking on her Disney+ special, ‘Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’, she said: “My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a sound stage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof.

“And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also.

“That’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place.”