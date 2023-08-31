Miley Cyrus Reflects On Her Infamous Red Lipstick Moment

Miley Cyrus embarked on a journey through her past, although a disheartening one, as she pondered over her polarizing 2008 Vanity Fair cover.

Within her TikTok series, which draws inspiration from her latest single “Used To Be Young” and revisits pivotal moments in her career, Miley Cyrus delved into the specifics of the photoshoot and its motivating factors. She expressed, “Everybody knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful.”

Miley Cyrus, who was only 15 at the time, appeared for photographer Annie Leibovitz in a near-nude portrait draped in a white sheet. The contentious shoot also included photos of her with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“My little sister Noah [Cyrus] was sitting on Annie’s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures,” she explained. “My family was on set, and this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick.”

The Grammy-winning performer, explained that the red lipstick was a key part of the look since her makeup artist thought it would help distinguish her from her Disney persona.

“My makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, thought that would be another thing that set me apart from Hannah Montana,” Cyrus revealed.

“This image of me is the polar opposite of the bubble gum pop star I was known to be, and that’s what was so upsetting.” But, looking back, those people made some really, very good decisions.”

