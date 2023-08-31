Miley Cyrus talks about differences between her and father

Miley Cyrus talked about her not-so-good relationship with her dad, especially when people were saying there’s a lot of fighting in their family.

The singer, Miley Cyrus, doesn’t seem as close to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, anymore. This happened after he separated from her mom, Tish Cyrus, and got engaged to another singer named Firerose. Miley has thought about how being famous has changed both of them.

Speaking on her Disney+ special, ‘Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’, she said: “My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a sound stage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof.

“And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also.

“That’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place.”

Miley, who recently put out the song ‘Used To Be Young,’ also said that her dad gets really affected by the people who listen to him and it makes him feel better about the tough things he went through when he was a kid.

She explained: “I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different.

“Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me.

“When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star.

“It makes me emotional. So, I think that’s the difference.”

