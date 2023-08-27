The singer who sang “Used To Be Young” became really famous from a TV show that was on from 2006 to 2011. She got rid of her image as a child star by doing a performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs. This performance was a bit mature and got a lot of attention.

On the same day, she also released a video for her song “Wrecking Ball” which was also kind of mature. She said that she did this not just for attention but because she wanted to show that she’s her own person and not just the character she played on TV.

She added: “I am not an attention-seeking person but I had a point to prove that I was my own person and not a character I had been playing. I wouldn’t erase any part of my story or my transition – I always think it an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.

“I was honest with my fans about struggling with depression, and I know that has encouraged some of them to get help with the issues that they may be facing. That gave me a real purpose, a reason to get up in the morning. When you are open and honest, that becomes a part of who you are – and organically that is going to be reflected in your songwriting. ”

Asked to give advice to others in showbusiness, the ‘Jaded’ hitmaker insisted that it is never a good idea for her industry peers to search themselves online as she likened the dangers of the Internet to that of addictive substances.

“Don’t Google yourself – I am being totally serious, don’t Google yourself! People are so ready to talk about the dangers of drink and drugs for your people in the industry – but there isn’t enough warning about the internet. It can be a truly toxic place!”