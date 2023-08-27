When Margot Robbie revealed her poor first impression of Will Smith
Margot Robbie and Will Smith are best known to have worked together...
When she was around 13 years old, the singer became really famous by playing the main character on a TV show called ‘Hannah Montana’ on Disney Channel.
The show was about a girl who goes to school like a normal kid but also becomes a famous singer secretly. But it’s only in the last few years that she has started to face and handle the “hurtful memories” from her time as a young celebrity.
She is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “When I look back at the criticism I received as a child, it has only been these last few years that I have understood just how wrong that was. I am a great believer in therapy to help heal painful memories and I am in a good place – but the reality is, it should never have happened!”
The singer who sang “Used To Be Young” became really famous from a TV show that was on from 2006 to 2011. She got rid of her image as a child star by doing a performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs. This performance was a bit mature and got a lot of attention.
On the same day, she also released a video for her song “Wrecking Ball” which was also kind of mature. She said that she did this not just for attention but because she wanted to show that she’s her own person and not just the character she played on TV.
She added: “I am not an attention-seeking person but I had a point to prove that I was my own person and not a character I had been playing. I wouldn’t erase any part of my story or my transition – I always think it an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.
“I was honest with my fans about struggling with depression, and I know that has encouraged some of them to get help with the issues that they may be facing. That gave me a real purpose, a reason to get up in the morning. When you are open and honest, that becomes a part of who you are – and organically that is going to be reflected in your songwriting. ”
Asked to give advice to others in showbusiness, the ‘Jaded’ hitmaker insisted that it is never a good idea for her industry peers to search themselves online as she likened the dangers of the Internet to that of addictive substances.
“Don’t Google yourself – I am being totally serious, don’t Google yourself! People are so ready to talk about the dangers of drink and drugs for your people in the industry – but there isn’t enough warning about the internet. It can be a truly toxic place!”
