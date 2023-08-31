Millie Bobby Brown shared her experience of auditioning in front of Hugh Jackman.

In the same interview Brown also revealed her worst auditions one of which was a Barbie commercial.

She gave an audition for the Logan role of Laura Kinney, also known as X-23.

When Millie Bobby Brown went to Hugh Jackman’s Logan audition, she didn’t let it bother her.

The 19-year-old actress actually believes it was her best audition. Brown, who gained notoriety for her part in Stranger Things, might have played Wolverine. In a 2017 interview, the actress said that she had once tried out for Logan. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi recently got engaged in April.

She said, “I was like, ‘It’s going to be amazing; I’m really going to prepare,’ and I sat in my room reading the lines. Honestly, I felt like an actor in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman and James Mangold right in front of me.”

Although she did not earn the part, she did give a nod to Dafne Keen, who got the part: “I watched it; she was incredible. It meant so much to me.”

In the interview, Millie Bobby Brown, who is most known for playing Jane Eleven Ives in the science fiction thriller Stranger Things on Netflix, also talked about her worst audition, which was for a Barbie commercial.

She said, “It was very awkward; it was difficult. I had to perform some jumping jacks. They gave me this device; I had no idea what it was; it was simply this thing I had to hold and stand there and pretend with this other female.”

