Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi.

She talked about her discomfort with the idea of having everyone’s opinions.

She mentioned feeling uneasy about having many people’s thoughts and focus on her big day.

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown talked to WWD and shared about her wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi. She mentioned feeling uneasy about having many people’s thoughts and focus on her big day. Brown likes the idea of keeping personal moments private and not letting others’ opinions get in the way.

“I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,”

Millie said about planning the wedding. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”