Millie Bobby Brown starts planning for her wedding with Jake Bongiovi!

  • Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi.
  • She talked about her discomfort with the idea of having everyone’s opinions.
  • She mentioned feeling uneasy about having many people’s thoughts and focus on her big day.
Millie Bobby Brown talked to WWD and shared about her wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi. She mentioned feeling uneasy about having many people’s thoughts and focus on her big day. Brown likes the idea of keeping personal moments private and not letting others’ opinions get in the way.

“I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,”

Millie Bobby Brown/instagram

Millie said about planning the wedding. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”

Even though Millie Bobby Brown didn’t say exactly what’s happening, she mentioned that she’s getting ready for her wedding. She’s really happy and excited about this time in her life. She wants to keep these special moments private so they stay special to her.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 when people saw them holding hands in New York City. Fans really liked them together because they showed love on social media.

The couple did fun things and went to events as a couple. They wished each other happy birthdays, went on trips, and walked on red carpets. Millie and Jake’s relationship became strong and caring over time.

