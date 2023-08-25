Mimi Duo Rejoices As Pankaj Tripathi Grabs National Film Award

The National Film Awards 2023 winners were revealed on August 24 during a press conference. The films that underwent censorship in 2021 were qualified for this prestigious recognition. It’s important to mention that the awards ceremony had been postponed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the various categories of feature films at the 69th National Awards, Pankaj Tripathi received the Best Supporting Actor award for his exceptional portrayal in the movie Mimi. Kriti Sanon, who played the lead role in the film and earned the esteemed title of Best Actress, took the chance to extend her congratulations to her fellow co-star.

Following the announcement of winners at 5 pm yesterday, Kriti Sanon, who herself received an award, was overjoyed for Pankaj Tripathi, her fellow actor. He was honored with the Best Supporting Actor award for their joint project Mimi, which had been released on an OTT platform in 2021. Kriti used her Instagram Stories to express her delight and convey her congratulations to the actor. She posted a behind-the-scenes still from the movie alongside the words, “Congratulations to my favorite @pankajtripathi sir!! ❤️🤗 Your father would be so so proud..” Here’s a look:

For those unfamiliar, Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away a few days ago at the age of 99. The actor, who was in the midst of celebrating the success of his recently launched film OMG 2, had immediately left for his village in Gopalganj to perform his father’s last rites.

Discussing his victory in an interview, Tripathi shared, “The emotions are quite mixed. I experienced a significant personal loss, my father’s passing. He used to derive immense happiness from observing my journey. His values, morals, and principles played a pivotal role in shaping me as an actor and an individual. Although he’s not here in person, I can sense his presence and feel him around me. Today, he would have been genuinely happy. Everything I have today is a result of his blessings.”

