Minal Khan is pregnant with her first child

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have shared the heartwarming news.

The couple, known for their chemistry and love story, took to social media to reveal this news.

Their pregnancy announcement has ignited a wave of congratulatory messages.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have shared the heartwarming news of their pregnancy, bringing delight to their fans and followers. The couple, known for their chemistry and love story, took to social media to reveal this new chapter in their lives.

Minal Khan, a talented actress, and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a rising star in the entertainment industry, have been adored by many for their on-screen and off-screen connection. Their pregnancy announcement has ignited a wave of congratulatory messages and warm wishes from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.

As they embark on this journey towards parenthood, Minal and Ahsan’s well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to the updates and moments they’ll share during this special time. The couple’s genuine happiness and the anticipation of welcoming their first child have truly touched the hearts of many, making this pregnancy reveal a moment of shared joy and celebration.

