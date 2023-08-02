Advertisement
Minal Khan Shares Heartwarming Moment with Husband on Instagram

Articles
  • Minal recently share a heartwarming picture of herself with her husband.
  • The sweet snapshot captures a candid moment between the couple.
  • She is, known for her exceptional talent on screen.
Minal Khan recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of herself with her husband. The sweet snapshot captures a candid moment between the couple, radiating happiness and affection.

She is, known for her exceptional talent on screen, and has always been private about her personal life. However, her Instagram post gave fans a glimpse into her married life, revealing the joy and love shared between her and her husband.

In the picture, Minal and her husband can be seen wrapped in each other’s arms, which speaks volumes about their happiness. The couple’s evident bond and affection for one another touched the hearts of their fans, who quickly flooded the comments section with warm wishes and admiration.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

