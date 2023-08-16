Minsa Malik files Fir against Alizeh Shah

She has been accused by her co-actress from the show “Mohabbat Ki Akhari Kahani.”

Minsa Malik has taken legal action against Alizeh Shah.

She claims that Alizeh was under the influence of drugs.

Advertisement

Alizeh Shah joined the entertainment industry when she was quite young, and she managed to capture the attention of the audience with her performances in popular TV dramas.

However, over time, she became involved in various controversies, leading to her being in and out of the news. After maintaining a low profile for a while, Alizeh has once again found herself in the midst of another controversy, and this time it’s accompanied by a legal battle.

She has been accused by her co-actress from the show “Mohabbat Ki Akhari Kahani,” Minsa Malik, of behaving inappropriately towards her.

Minsa Malik is an actress and model who appeared in multiple projects before working alongside Alizeh Shah in “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani.”

Her previous works include shows like “Nand,” “Aulaad,” “Ant ul Hayat,” “Deedan,” and “Azmaish.” She shares a close relationship with Nabeela, a former PTV actress, who had left acting to focus on her family. Minsa is now continuing the legacy of talent in the industry.

Minsa Malik has taken legal action against Alizeh Shah by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against her. She claims that Alizeh was under the influence of drugs and mistreated her during the filming in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Minsa stated that when she defended herself, Alizeh even threw her sandals at her. Minsa has accused Alizeh of displaying unprofessional behavior and being under the influence of drugs.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Alizeh Shah delights her fans with yet another amusing video Alizeh Shah is a daring Pakistani TV actress. She maintains a strong...