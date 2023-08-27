Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Snaps from Misha’s Birthday Bash

Misha Kapoor turned 7 this year.

Shahid’s stepmother, Supriya Pathak, was also present at the party.

Mira shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, referring to one of Supriya’s popular lines.

Mira Rajput recently offered a peek into the home-based birthday celebration of her daughter, Misha Kapoor, who turned seven this year.

Mira also posted a snapshot featuring herself, her husband Shahid Kapoor, and Shahid’s stepmother, actress Supriya Pathak. In a charming reference to Supriya’s iconic role as Hansa in the comedy series “Khichdi,” Mira shared a heartfelt line.

Mira adorned herself in a classic ivory ensemble, complemented by an eye-catching necklace, for the festivities marking Misha’s birthday. She took to her Instagram to share the look, accompanied by a caption.

“Customary #ootd photo for the WhatsApp group approval.” Posting a self-portrait alongside Supriya Pathak, who was dressed in a pink suit, Mira wrote, “Hum khana kha ke gaye (we left after having dinner).” Her caption was inspired from one of Supriya’s popular lines “Khana kha ke jana” Mira also provided a sneak peek of the birthday decorations at her residence in Mumbai, taking inspiration from the show “Khichdi.”

Supriya is Pankaj Kapur’s second spouse, and Pankaj Kapur is Shahid Kapoor’s father. Shahid Kapoor was born to Pankaj Kapur and his initial partner, Neliima Azeem. However, Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem went their separate ways a few years after Shahid’s birth.

Last Saturday, Mira posted an endearing photo of a joyful Misha to extend birthday wishes. Alongside the image, she had included a heartfelt message, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine. Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha.”

Mira recently visited an adventure park in Gurugram with her daughter Misha. She accompanied the experience with a caption and shared several pictures of the location, “The most adventurous and true adrenaline junkie amongst us all is Misha — thankfully we both have each other. So off we were in Tivoli Gardens, trying all the rollercoasters she made the height requirement for (do tippy toes count?). Funny thing is I made the weirdest faces in the coaster-cam pictures and she was so zen.”

Shahid and Mira exchanged vows in 2015 and became parents to Misha in 2016. Additionally, they have a young son named Zain, who is four years old. Shahid was recently featured in the movie “Bloody Daddy” and the web series “Farzi.” His upcoming project involves starring alongside Kriti Sanon in an as-yet-unnamed film.

