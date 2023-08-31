Mitchel Musso Shares His Arrest Story With A Humorous Twist

Mitchel Musso, known for his role in Hannah Montana, has broken his silence regarding his recent arrest for theft and public intoxication. The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend.

The 32-year-old actor disputed claims of being intoxicated, characterizing the situation as a misunderstanding. He clarified to a publication, “I was absolutely not drunk or drinking, and there was 100% no theft.” Musso continued, “It’s unfortunate, it’s a misunderstanding.” TMZ’s report stated that Musso was arrested after police were called due to a disturbance at the SpringHill Suites in Rockwall, Texas.

According to the initial caller, an individual had entered the hotel, taken a bag of chips, and became “verbally abusive” when asked to pay for it. Mitchel Musso contradicted this portrayal in his statement, asserting that he never opened a bag of chips and had even offered to pay for it.

The Phineas and Ferb voice actor disclosed that he had been out surfing with friends and had come to the hotel to replenish his snack supply. He explained that an employee, whom he described as “disgruntled” due to Musso’s attire of board shorts, confronted him and forcibly took the bag of chips from his hand.

Mitchel Musso revealed that around 30 police officers surrounded him, recognizing him by his first name as he was in his hometown. He commented, “They knew exactly who I was, because it’s my hometown. People know me.”

Ultimately, he was booked on charges of theft and intoxication. He humorously acknowledged his jail experience, despite not considering it his preferred setting. He quipped, “Guess what they feed you in jail for free? Ruffles potato chips. I got my free potato chips.”

