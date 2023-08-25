Moammar Rana’s wife comes in support of her husband

Recently, one show that has been at the center of many controversies is Nadir Ali’s podcast.

People have criticized his interview style and the way he frames his questions.

Moammar Rana’s wife, Mehnaz, has stepped forward to defend the actor.

Advertisement

Recently, one show that has been at the center of many controversies is Nadir Ali’s podcast. People have criticized his interview style and the way he frames his questions. The most recent controversy stemmed from Moammar Rana’s revelation about meeting Priyanka Chopra and Nadir’s comments regarding her.

On the show, Moammar Rana shared that he didn’t recognize Priyanka Chopra when he saw her in person because she appeared quite different from what he expected, and his admiration for her faded.

Many viewers weren’t pleased with what was said on the show, and Mathira also pointed out instances of color-shaming during the conversation. Now, Moammar Rana’s wife, Mehnaz, has stepped forward to defend the actor. She explained that Rana didn’t say anything offensive and that it was the host who seemed to be intentionally stirring up controversy, which he successfully did.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch the news from Pakistan and around the world.